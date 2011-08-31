LOS ANGELES Oscar-nominated Actor Robert Downey, Jr., star of the "Iron Man" movies, and his wife Susan are expecting their first child together, his spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 46 year-old actor and his second wife met on the set of "Gothika" in 2003, and married in New York in 2005.

"Robert and Susan could not be more excited over this news. They can't wait to welcome this new baby into their wonderful family," Downey's spokesman said in People magazine.

The baby is due early 2012.

Early in his career, Downey was plagued by problems with alcohol and drug use, and he even spent time in jail. He went through rehab and managed a career comeback in the 2000s, and he has credited Susan with helping him recover.

The actor has a 17 year-old son, Indio Falconer Downey, from his previous marriage to actress Deborah Falconer, to whom he was married for 11 years. They divorced in 2004.

Downey has previously received Oscar nominations for his roles in "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder" and is currently reprising his "Iron Man" role for the upcoming 2012 film "The Avengers."

