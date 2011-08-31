Fans camp out for tickets to more serious Berlin film fest
BERLIN Movie fans waited for hours -- and in some cases camped overnight -- to make sure they got passes to the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale.
LOS ANGELES Oscar-nominated Actor Robert Downey, Jr., star of the "Iron Man" movies, and his wife Susan are expecting their first child together, his spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The 46 year-old actor and his second wife met on the set of "Gothika" in 2003, and married in New York in 2005.
"Robert and Susan could not be more excited over this news. They can't wait to welcome this new baby into their wonderful family," Downey's spokesman said in People magazine.
The baby is due early 2012.
Early in his career, Downey was plagued by problems with alcohol and drug use, and he even spent time in jail. He went through rehab and managed a career comeback in the 2000s, and he has credited Susan with helping him recover.
The actor has a 17 year-old son, Indio Falconer Downey, from his previous marriage to actress Deborah Falconer, to whom he was married for 11 years. They divorced in 2004.
Downey has previously received Oscar nominations for his roles in "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder" and is currently reprising his "Iron Man" role for the upcoming 2012 film "The Avengers."
(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens
LOS ANGELES "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan said fans of the erotic box office hit could look forward to more action when the sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", reaches theaters next week.