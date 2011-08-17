LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rosamund Pike, a Bond girl in "Die Another Day," is stepping into a suit as a defense lawyer in Tom Cruise's upcoming "One Shot," TheWrap has confirmed.

She'll play Helen Rodin, who represents a man accused of shooting up a shopping plaza in a midwestern city.

That guy is Jack Reacher, hero of Lee Child's popular bestsellers, played by Cruise.

Pike's an interesting choice -- a serious actress with serious chops and a serious background. She's an Oxford graduate and a stage actress who's made it the movies. With this role, is making it big.

"One Shot" is a guy movie. Christopher McQuarrie is writing the screenplay and directing, which gives the movie an extra dose of action. McQuarrie wrote the "The Usual Suspects," "The Wolverine" and "Jack the Giant Killer" -- as well as Cruise's "Valkyrie" and the upcoming "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol."

Pike brings a new sensibility to the picture. She proved her mettle opposite Paul Giamatti in the 2010 "Barney's Version," played Jane Bennet in the 2005 "Pride & Prejudice" and had a small but impactful role in the 2010 "Made in Dagenham."