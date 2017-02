LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Weinstein Company announced Wednesday that it has acquired North American distribution rights to "This Must Be the Place," a dramatic thriller starring Sean Penn and directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

The Italian/French/Irish co-production -- jointly made by Lucky Red, Indigo Film and Medusa Film -- premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

It stars Penn as an aging rock star who sets out to find his father's executioner, an ex-Nazi war criminal who is a refugee in the U.S.

Frances McDormand and Judd Hirsch co-star.