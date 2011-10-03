Cast member Seth Rogen arrives with Lauren Miller for the premiere of the film 50/50 in New York September 26, 2011.

LOS ANGELES Actor Seth Rogen married his long-term girlfriend, screenwriter Lauren Miller, in a ceremony on Sunday.

Known for playing the role of the hapless bachelor in films such as "Knocked Up," Rogen, 30, wed 29 year-old Miller after getting engaged in 2010, his publicist said.

People magazine said the ceremony took place in Sonoma County, northern California, and among the guests were Rogen's frequent film collaborators including Jonah Hill, Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd, as well as "Knocked Up" director Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann.

The Canadian comedian met Miller while he was working on "Da Ali G Show" in 2004. Miller has played some minor roles alongside Rogen in "Superbad," "Observe and Report" and most recently the dark comedy "50/50," which opened in U.S. theaters this past weekend.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)