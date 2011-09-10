LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox Searchlight has acquired domestic rights to "Shame," a drama starring Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan and plans to release it this year.

The movie is one of the hottest projects at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It's also a gamble for a major -- or a major-affiliated -- studio: Fox is an MPAA company, so the movie will have to be rated. And it is almost certain to get an NC-17.

The film an "intimate and provocative drama" about Brandon, "a New Yorker who shuns intimacy with women but feeds his desires with a compulsive addiction to sex," according to Fox Searchlight. "When his wayward younger sister moves into his apartment stirring memories of their shared painful past, Brandon's insular life spirals out of control."

Steve McQueen directed the movie and wrote it with Abi Morgan.

It's a See-Saw Films production for Film4 and U.K. Film Council. It was produced by Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.

HanWay Films is handling international sales.

Fox Searchlight's executive VP of worldwide acquisitions, Sony Safford, senior VP of business affairs Megan O'Brien, VP of acquisitions Ray Strachie negotiated the deal for Fox Searchlight. Thorsten Schumacher and Claire Taylor of HanWay Films negotiated for the filmmakers.