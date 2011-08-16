Director Phil Traill records video at the premiere of his movie ''All About Steve'' at the Mann Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Former "National Lampoon" chairman Daniel Grodnik's production company Mass Hysteria is getting into bed with Phil Traill for "Sleeping Together."

Mass Hysteria has optioned the romantic comedy, written by Traill and Steve Smith, and to be directed by Traill. The company is gunning for an early 2012 start date.

The movie revolves around a bartender and a business woman who meet through their only common link -- insomnia.

"Sleeping Together" is Traill's third feature film. He also directed Fox's poorly received "All About Steve," starring Sandra Bullock, Thomas Hayden Church and Bradley Cooper. He recently finished the romantic comedy "Chalet Girl," starring Felicity Jones. His television credits include "Men of a Certain Age," "Raising Hope" and "Ten Things I Hate About You."

Mass Hysteria recently completed production on "Carjacked," starring Maria Bello and Stephen Dorff, which Anchor Bay acquired.

Grodnik's credits include "Bobby," "Powder" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."