Costumed ''Smurfs'' characters wave on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, after ringing the opening bell for the Exchange's session July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With its "Smurfs" becoming perhaps the biggest surprise hit at the box office this summer, Sony announced Tuesday that it's moving forward with a sequel.

"Smurfs 2" will debut August 2, 2013, the studio said, with Jordan Kerner serving as producer.

Sony didn't release any other details, including whether or not Neil Patrick Harris will be back to take on the live-action lead role.

The original "Smurfs," produced at a cost of $110 million, has grossed $135 million after less than two weeks of worldwide release (the film went wide internationally last weekend in 23 territories).

Projected to take in no more than $30 million its domestic premiere two weeks ago, the film outperformed expectations, grossed $35.6 million, and nearly topped the under-performing "Cowboys & Aliens" for the box-office crown that weekend.

Sony acquired the project on turnaround from Paramount and produced it inhouse.