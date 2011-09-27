LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Anchor Bay Films will release a new version of "The Son of No One," which closed the Sundance Film Festival, in 10 markets on November 14, the company announced Tuesday.

The thriller stars Channing Tatum, Katie Holmes, Al Pacino, Tracy Morgan, Ray Liotta and Juliette Binoche and was written and directed by Dito Montiel.

In a written statement, Anchor Bay's executive VP, Kevin Kasha, said that after the company acquired "The Son of No One" at Sundance, "We worked with the filmmakers to tighten some sequences and we're thrilled to be bringing a new cut to theaters."

The movie will open in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Boca Raton, FL.

John Thompson, Holly Wiersma and Montiel produced the film. It's about Jonathan, a second-generation police officer, played by Tatum, who reopens a double homicide cold case in his Queens neighborhood.

While he investigates, a local reporter starts getting tips that suggest a cover-up by the former lead detective, played by Pacino.

According to Anchor Bay, "As Jonathan digs deeper into the assignment, a dark secret about the case emerges, which threatens to destroy his life and his family.