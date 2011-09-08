LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - DreamWorks Studios and Twentieth Century Fox jointly announced Wednesday that they are co-financing Steven Spielberg's epic "Robopocalypse."

Disney will distribute "Robopocalypse" domestically via its Touchstone Pictures label. Fox will handle international distribution.

The movie has a release date of July 3, 2013.

At a time when studios are trimming costs, the joint venture makes sense. Spielberg doesn't come cheap, and this movie -- being an epic, and all -- sounds expensive.

It's based on Daniel H. Wilson's novel about the fate of the human race after a robot uprising.

Fox has a history of these kinds of deals: It teamed with Paramount on the 1997 "Titanic," for example.