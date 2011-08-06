LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Stacy Keach has joined the cast of Universal's "The Bourne Legacy," but the studio won't say who the actor will play.

In fact, he studio is keeping mum about most details of the project -- including specifics of the story and even the name of Keach's character.

Here's what the studio will say:

The movie stars Jeremy Renner, who replaces Matt Damon in the franchise; Ed Norton; and Rachel Weisz. Tony Gilroy wrote the script and will direct. Frank Marshall is producing with Jeffrey Weiner and Ben Smith from Captivate Entertainment. Pat Crowley also will produce.

It's set for an August 3, 2012 release.

The three previous "Bourne" movies -- the 2002 "The Bourne Identity," the 2004 "The Bourne Supremacy" and the 2007 "The Bourne Ultimatum" grossed a total of more than $945 million at the worldwide box office. All three were written -- but none directed -- by Gilroy. Doug Liman directed the first one; Paul Greengrass, the second two.

Keach may be best known for playing Mike Hammer on television. He's also played Cmdr. Malloy in the 1996 "Escape from L.A.," Roy Fehler in the 1972 "The New Centurions" and Doc Holliday in the 1971 "Doc."