LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The force is definitely with "Star Wars: The Complete Saga" when it comes to Blu-ray sales.

The nine-disc collection has racked up worldwide sales of 1 million copies, raking in $84 million across the globe, according to Lucasfilm Ltd. and Fox Home Entertainment, making it the top pre-order and top catalog title in the format's history.

Of those numbers, North America accounted for 515,000 in the first week of release alone, and $38 million in sales.

"Star Wars: The Complete Saga," which hit North American store shelves on September 16, includes all six "Star Wars" films, in addition to a myriad of bonus material such as vintage documentaries, making-of footage, commentary, and numerous spoofs of George Lucas's space opera.

Said Fox Home Entertainment executives Mary Daily and Vincent Marcais of the release, "With the Blu-ray, audiences can go deeper into the mythology than ever before and reconnect with everything they love about the saga in the best possible quality."

Lucas has said he plans to re-release the films in 3D.