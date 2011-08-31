LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A stunt double who worked on the set of "The Hangover Part 2" is suing Warner Brothers, claiming that he incurred brain damage while filming the comedy -- and no, it wasn't incurred from drinking massive amounts of booze.

In a lawsuit filed in California's Central District Court, Scott McLean, who served as Ed Helms' stunt double in the hit Todd Phillips-directed sequel, claims that he was seriously injured while performing a stunt for the film in December 2010 in Thailand.

McLean, who was riding as a passenger in a car during the stunt, claims that, while the stunt was in progress, the timing sequence was abruptly changed, and the speed of McLean's vehicle was increased "significantly to a speed unsafe for the stunt, thus resulting in a major collision" with an oncoming vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the suit claims, McLean "suffered serious brain and other physical injuries, and was in a medically induced coma for almost two months."

According to the suit, the stunt man, who was airlifted from Thailand to an Australian rehab facility where she still resides, sustained injuries that include "likely permanent brain and physical injuries."

The suit also seeks relief for McLean's caretaker, Raelene Chapman, who has been "unable to work" and "suffered emotional distress" due to the experience.

McLean and Chapman are seeking unspecified damages, plus court costs.

In a statement obtained by TheWrap, Warner said, "We were shocked and saddened by this accident and have been working closely with Scott and his family throughout his treatment and recovery. We have offered continual support since the accident occurred and we are working together to try and resolve any outstanding issues."

This isn't the first legal entanglement that the hit comedy has had to contend with; before the movie even hit theaters, the artist who designed Mike Tyson's face tattoo attempted to block its release because Helms sported a similar design in the movie. A judge denied the request.