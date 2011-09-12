Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives at ''Celebrate Sundance Institute'' the Sundance Institute's inaugural benefit in Beverly Hills, California, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal Pictures and Morgan Creek Productions will co-finance "The Thing," the companies announced on Monday.

The horror film will be co-distributed internationally by the two companies.

Under the pact, Universal retains the bulk of the film's worldwide distribution rights. Morgan Creek will distribute through its network of partners in the territories it retains -- none of which were revealed in the announcement.

Universal currently distributes all of Morgan Creek's productions in the United States.

The film is being billed as a prequel to the John Carpenter cult classic, itself a remake of the early 1950s film.

"The Thing" hits theaters on October 14 and stars Joel Edgerton ("Warrior") and Mary Elizabeth Winstead ("Death Proof"). Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. directs.