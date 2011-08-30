LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Super-writer David Koepp has signed on to write "The Thin Man," a remake of the 1934 movie, for Warner Bros., TheWrap has confirmed.

Koepp's credits include "Jurassic Park" and "Carlito's Way," both in 1993, "Mission: Impossible" in 1996, "Panic Room" in 2007" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008.

He also wrote the troubled "Men in Black III."

"The Thin Man" has some fancy attachments: Johnny Depp is starring as Nick Charles, the part made famous by William Powell.

Rob Marshall, who was nominated for the Academy Award for directing the 2002 "Chicago," is behind the camera. Marshall last directed Depp in this year's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." He also directed the 2005 "Memoirs of a Geisha."

The original movie, based on the Dashiell Hammett novel, was a big enough hit that producers made five sequels.

It's about Nick, a retired detective, and his heiress wife, Nora Charles. For fun, the two solve crimes.

Depp, Christi Dembrowski and Kevin McCormick are producing.