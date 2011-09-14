TORONTO For actor Nicolas Cage, making the new thriller movie "Trespass" hit close to home.

Cage, at the Toronto film festival along with director Joel Schumacher promoting the film about a home invasion, said that he has actually lived through the nightmare in real life.

"It was two in the morning. I was living in Orange County at the time and was asleep with my wife. My two-year old at the time was in another room. I opened my eyes and there was a naked man wearing my leather jacket eating a Fudgesicle in front of my bed," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I know it sounds funny ... but it was horrifying."

A Fudgesicle is a frozen, ice cream-like snack.

Cage said the ordeal ended after he talked the man out of the house and police arrived. He did not press charges, as the man had mental problems, but Cage, who now lives in Nassau, Bahamas, said he could not stay in the house after that.

In "Trespass," which is scheduled for release in October, thieves con their way into the opulent mansion where Cage's character lives with his unhappy wife (played by Nicole Kidman) and their daughter.

The family is held for ransom and the movie follows a path of twists and turns as negotiations with the intruders ensue.

Schumacher, who earlier cast Cage in his film "8MM," and Kidman in "Batman Forever," said "Trespass" is also about extremes between the rich and the poor in America.

"It's a class warfare movie too, about the haves and the have-nots."

The diamond-dealing Cage character and one of the invaders are two versions of the same man, in that they have both "overreached to have their share of what used to be called 'The American Dream,'" Schumacher said.

