Actor Robert Pattinson poses to promote ''Breaking Dawn'' from the Twilight Saga at Comic Con in San Diego, California July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The three already released "Twilight" movies are coming back to movie theaters for special screenings in November.

The screenings will lead into the November 18 release of the Summit Entertainment franchise's latest installment, "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)."

The movies will show at 7:30 p.m. local time in more than 730 theaters across the country.

NCM Fathom, which specializes in such theatrical events, is handling distribution for Summit. The campaign starts November 1 with the release of "Twilight." The next Tuesday, November 8, theaters will show "The Twilight Saga: New Moon"; and the next Tuesday, November 15, they'll present "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse."

"The Twilight Saga" is Summit Entertainment's immensely successful werewolf-and-vampire franchise based on Stephanie Meyer's novels.

The movies star Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson. They've grossed more than $1.7 billion worldwide.