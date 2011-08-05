LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Summit Entertainment Thursday fired back against an Argentine woman, who described the studio as a "greedy bully" for suing her in a dispute over allegedly cribbed "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" photos.

Summit is suing Daiana Santia, a 24-year-old woman who lives in Posadas, Argentina. The company contends she illegally leaked pictures and video from the unreleased "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn."

Santia held a news conference to complain about Summit's action against her, and acknowledged looking at the images but denied hacking them.

She called Summit a greedy studio out to bully a woman from a small town in Argentina.

Don't believe it, Summit said.

The case, the company said, "is about stolen material that is private and sensitive, which was obtained by illegally accessing private/secure servers as well as personal email accounts."

The studio said it first met with Santia's family May 31. In another meeting, "Ms. Santia confessed to the intrusion."

Summit said that "her actions appear to be premeditated and not done on a whim, but rather using technology and tactics that require thought as well as time and skill. Because Ms. Santia decided that she does not want to cooperate, Summit has been unable to settle this matter privately."