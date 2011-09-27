LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Universal wants its "Wanted" writers back.

The studio has hired Michael Brandt and Derek Haas to write "Wanted 2," Haas told TheWrap Tuesday -- and tweeted.

"We just always loved the 'Wanted' world and loved working with Universal and (director) Timur (Bekmambetov) on the first one, so we're excited," Haas said.

He said he doesn't know who will direct. The writer said he'd love to work with Bekmambetov again, "but he's a busy guy."

Universal has powerful reason to get the team back together. The first movie grossed $339 million worldwide on a $75 million budget.

Timur Bekmambetov directed the 2008 film about an office worker named Wesley (James McAvoy) who finds out that his father is an assassin -- and discovers that he himself has a special knack for killing.

"Wanted 2" is "going to take off after the events of what just happened," Haas said. "Pick up Wesley a few years later and go back in for another round."

The movie, based on the comic books, also starred Morgan Freeman and Angelina Jolie.

Brandt and Haas' collaborations have been fruitful and the pair boast a record of hits. The two wrote the 2003 "2 Fast 2 Furious," the 2007 "3:10 to Yuma" and, of course, "Wanted."