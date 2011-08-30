Cast member Tom Hardy poses at the premiere of ''Inception'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Warrior" may have a hot young rising star in Tom Hardy, but Lionsgate knows that for the UFC drama to be a hit it will need strong word of mouth support.

To build buzz, the studio will host a nationwide preview screening of "Warrior" this Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

The movie hits theaters on September 9.

To promote the sneak previews, Lionsgate has partnered with Twitter to designate the hashtag #WARRIORMovieSneakPreview, which Lionsgate has also sponsored as a promoted trend.

The gritty film, which also stars Nick Nolte and Joel Edgerton, centers on two estranged brothers who meet in the ring.

Lionsgate was so bullish on the film that it previewed an unfinished version at CinemaCon five months before the movie hits theaters in an effort to enlist exhibitors' support.