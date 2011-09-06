LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) -The Weinstein Co. has begun a video-on-demand label, the company announced Tuesday.

The announcement came as the Toronto International Film Festival is gearing up. Co-presidents Tom Quinn and Jason Janego will be at the festival looking for movies to buy.

In a written statement, the company said that the new label "makes TWC the first studio to premiere select titles across multiple platforms via immediate-access digital and traditional media and will bring TWC's unique, high-quality films to larger audiences than ever before."

The label has no name yet.

Quinn and Janego worked together at Magnolia Pictures, where Quinn was senior vice president and Janego was head of legal and business affairs.

While Quinn and Janego were there, Magnolia premiered Steven Soderbergh's "Bubble" and Alex Gibney's "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the room" simultaneously in movie theaters and on DVD.