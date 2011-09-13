Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Whitney Houston is negotiating to return to the big screen in Sony's remake of the 1976 film "Sparkle," TheWrap has confirmed.

Jordin Sparks will make her feature film debut in the movie. Mike Epps also stars.

Houston hasn't been in a movie since she traveled to Portland, Maine to make Penny Marshall's 1996 "The Preacher's Wife." She starred opposite Denzel Washington in that film.

"Sparkle" focuses on three sisters who form a musical group and then have to contend with the ups and downs of stardom. Think the Supremes.

Mara Brock Akil wrote the script and her husband, Salim Akil is directing. The latter worked with Epps on Sony's "Jumping the Broom."

Debra Martin Chase is producing the Sony project. Production is scheduled to begin next month.

Tri-Star Pictures is distributing in association with Stage 6 Films.

