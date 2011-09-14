LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - MPI Media Group said on Wednesday it has acquired "Yelling to the Sky," a film drama starring two of the best young actresses working today: Gabourey Sidibe and Zoe Kravitz.

"Yelling to the Sky" is the writing and directing debut of Victoria Mahoney, who played a reporter in the 2001 movie "Legally Blonde" and Felicia in 1991's "Switch."

Sidibe is the actress who delivered a stunning performance in the title role in 2009's "Precious." Kravitz, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, is perhaps best known for playing Angel Salvadore in this year's "X-Men: First Class."

The movie is about Sweetness O'Hara, played by Kravitz, a 17-year-old New York girl who "must fend for herself in a tough neighborhood when her family falls apart."

Tim Blake Nelson ("O Brother, Where Art Thou?"), Jason Clarke ("Public Enemies") and Antonique Smith ("Notorious") also star.

MPI plans a spring 2012 theatrical release followed by DVD and video on demand releases.

"Yelling to the Sky" is a Mahoney/Mulligan production. Mahoney, Billy Mulligan, Diane Houslin and Ged Dickersin produced.

Greg Newman, executive VP of MPI Media Group, negotiated the deal with Josh Braun of the sales company Submarine.