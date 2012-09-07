* Venice film festival ends with awards ceremony
* The Master, Pieta among frontrunners for top prize
* Festival lacked stars, but critics mostly happy
By Mike Collett-White
VENICE, Sept 8 The Venice film festival ends on
Saturday with an awards ceremony where favourites for the top
prize, the Golden Lion, include Paul Thomas Anderson's
Scientology story "The Master" and Korean director Kim Ki-duk's
ultra-violent "Pieta".
They are among 18 films in the main competition eligible for
the lion and other acting and directing prizes, and festival
juries are notoriously hard to second guess.
"Collateral" director Michael Mann is president of this
year's panel at the world's oldest film festival, and must
decide between entries from across the globe that cover themes
of religion, violence, betrayal, vengeance, love and greed.
The glitzy awards ceremony, after which the
out-of-competition closing movie "L'Homme qui rit" will screen,
brings the curtain down on 11 days of films, interviews,
photoshoots and parties on the Lido waterfront.
Critics generally agree that incoming director Alberto
Barbera's selection has been solid, but the international media
has bemoaned the lack of A-list stars on the red carpet which
has taken much of the buzz away from this year's festival.
"Despite falling audiences due to the economic crisis, a not
always glamorous red carpet and grey sky, it held its own with a
lineup that may not have been impressive but was still pretty
good," said La Stampa film critic Alessandra Levantesi Kezich.
Barbera has his work cut out to preserve Venice's place as
one of the world's top three film festivals, with the bigger and
cheaper rival event in Toronto threatening to overshadow it.
Dozens of movies also screened out of competition, including
opening film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", serial killer drama
"The Iceman" and Robert Redford's "The Company You Keep".
In The Iceman, Michael Shannon gives a memorable performance
as real-life mob hitman Richard Kuklinski, while in The Company
You Keep, Shia LaBeouf shines as a reporter hot on the trail of
Redford's character, a former leftwing militant.
VIOLENCE, RELIGION AND DEATH
But as credits roll on the festival, it is the 18-film
competition that is in focus.
Kim would be a popular winner if Pieta scoops the top prize.
Although hard to watch for scenes of brutal violence, it is an
absorbing study of the relationship between a cruel yet needy
young man and mysterious older woman claiming to be his mother.
The Master features two standout performances by Philip
Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix which could put them both on
the road to Oscar recognition early next year.
Anderson's story, set during the early days of the Church of
Scientology and starring Hoffman as founder L. Ron Hubbard, has
the advantage of dealing with a subject matter many directors in
Hollywood would consider taboo.
Apres Mai, titled "Something in the Air" in English, follows
a group of students caught up in the aftermath of the French
protests of 1968.
Italy has a reasonable chance of a first home win in Venice
since 1998 with "Bella Addormentata" (Sleeping Beauty), the
well-received account of Eluana Englaro, centre of a 2009
right-to-die case that deeply divided opinion in the Catholic
country.
And "wild card" possibilities include Russian adultery tale
"Betrayal" and raunchy American teen romp "Spring Breakers",
which includes former Disney starlet Selena Gomez and
Oscar-nominated James Franco as an over-the-top gangster rapper.
Terrence Malick presented "To the Wonder", an
impressionistic portrayal of love with virtually no dialogue
which some critics defended but others panned.
The reclusive American does not attend events to launch his
movies, but the fact that lead actors Ben Affleck, Rachel
McAdams and Javier Bardem did not make the trip to Venice
contributed to the sense of anti-climax.