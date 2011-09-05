By Mike Collett-White
VENICE, Italy, Sept 5 Author John Le Carre's
1974 espionage classic "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" finally
gets the big screen treatment, with Gary Oldman as George Smiley
charged with rooting out a mole in British intelligence.
Taking on the part comes with extra baggage for any British
actor, given the status of Alec Guinness's portrayal of the same
character in an acclaimed 1970s television series.
Le Carre, who appears briefly on screen, advised the movie's
producers to choose Swedish director Tomas Alfredson to adapt
the notoriously complicated story of betrayal for cinema after
seeing his vampire film "Let the Right One In".
"The television series had needed seven episodes," said Le
Carre in a statement. "And slice it how you will, television
drama is still radio with pictures whereas feature film these
days barely talks at all."
But he added that he believed Alfredson had succeeded in
capturing the essence of his story in just over two hours.
Oldman shines as the taciturn Smiley, who is sacked from
British intelligence after his boss orders an operation to
recruit a Hungarian general which goes badly wrong.
But he quickly returns to the cloak-and-dagger world of
agents, double agents, deceit and danger when it emerges that
the Soviets have infiltrated Britain's spy agencies.
Alfredson seeks to recreate the sights and sounds of 1970s
London and Eastern Europe, and explores deception between
nations as well as betrayals on a personal, more painful level.
The cast includes John Hurt as his boss Control, and Colin
Firth, Ciaran Hinds, Toby Jones and David Dencik as the four key
spies who could be behind the treachery.
"LOVING HAND"
Oldman said he had tried to block out the pressure
Guinness's performance in the original adaptation may have put
on him.
"I tried not to really think about it," he told Reuters in
Venice, where the movie is one of 22 films so far confirmed in
the main competition lineup.
A "surprise" 23rd movie is to be screened on Tuesday.
"Not breathing over my shoulder, but with a loving hand on
my shoulder," he added.
Oldman said he was not particularly interested in Cold War
politics at the time the film was set in the 1970s, when he was
a teenager.
"I wasn't really too interested what was going on
politically, I was more interested in girls and football and
David Bowie," he explained.
Asked what he thought of a melancholic film which is at
times slow paced and demands close attention from audiences with
its twists and turns, he replied:
"It's a real grown-up's movie and you have to sit and you
have to listen. And I go to the cinema and even audiences are
very different now. Very noisy people. And they're always
checking their phones.
"My youngest boy who is 12 can watch a movie on an iPhone,
but it isn't odd for him. I am appalled."
Le Carre played possibly the ultimate compliment to Oldman
for his performance.
"If people write to me and say, 'How could you let this
happen to poor Alec Guinness,' I shall reply that, if 'poor
Alec' had witnessed Oldman's performance, he would have been the
first to give it a standing ovation."
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy hits British theatres later in
September.
