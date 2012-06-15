(Repeats to widen distribution)
* Beatles' classic animated movie remastered for Blu-ray
* Story of its making is as intriguing as the movie
* Original team members reveal behind-the-scenes details
By Matt Hurwitz
LOS ANGELES, June 15 The Beatles' classic 1968
animated film "Yellow Submarine" has been relaunched on Blu-ray
and iTunes for the first time, as well as on DVD, and this
remastered version brings fresh details on how the original came
together.
The movie, featuring cartoons of The Fab Four battling the
evil Blue Meanies and their army of odd monsters in the
mythical, peaceful world of Pepperland, had been released on DVD
in 1999 but that is out of circulation.
Almost as intriguing as the tale told in the film and its
restoration is the story of how the milestone in experimental,
psychedelic animation was made - especially since The Beatles
originally wanted little to do with it, several of the original
makers told Reuters.
The group had a three-picture deal with United Artists and
the first two, "A Hard Day's Night" (1964) and "Help!" (1965),
were worldwide hits. But by 1967, the quartet had had enough.
Al Brodax, producer of a popular Saturday morning animated
Beatles cartoon on ABC, convinced United Artists and Beatles'
manager Brian Epstein to let him produce an animated theatrical
film to satisfy the contract.
"I volunteered the third film," Brodax told Reuters. "All
The Beatles had to do was contribute four new songs."
But The Beatles disliked the TV show featuring slapstick
comedy and cartoonish versions of the group, and initially had
no interest in a film, its makers said.
"The Beatles hated the TV series," the movie's animation
director Bob Balser told Reuters. "It had never been shown in
England - they wouldn't allow it. And they figured 'Yellow
Submarine' was going to be more of the same."
Bob Hieronimus, author of "Inside The Yellow Submarine: The
Making of The Beatles Animated Classic"
(www.21stCenturyRadio.com), claims director George Dunning
brought in top new animation talent for the film.
Many fans have mistakenly attributed the unique design of
the film to pop artist Peter Max because his style was
reminiscent of the look of the characters in "Yellow Submarine."
But in reality, it was German Heinz Edelman who came up with
much of the look of the film - The Beatles figures, the Blue
Meanies, the backgrounds and the film's many odd characters.
"He designed an amazing array of characters from the Blue
Meanies and their army. He really enjoyed creating all their
interesting weapons," said original production supervisor John
Coates. Jack Mendelsohn, one of several writers on the film
including author Erich Segal and poet Roger McGough, noted that
Max had never gone out of his way to deny he wasn't involved.
Indeed, once The Beatles saw the work coming out of the
studio, and realized it was far from its TV predecessor, they
embraced the project and eventually shot a live-action segment
that appears at the tail end of the film.
CREATED BY ANIMATORS
Even though an outline and script were written by playwright
Lee Minoff, much of the story was created by the animators. "I
think there were about 20 writers on the film, but it was really
a huge collaborative effort," said Balser.
Edelman came up with the Blue Meanies battling The Beatles'
Sgt. Pepper characters. "Heinz knew little about animation,
which meant he had none of the limitations of thinking that
animation people had," Balser said.
The artists, recruited from schools worldwide, used a
variety of innovative animation techniques, including bringing
cartoon life to still photos ("Eleanor Rigby"), freeform
rotoscoping and watercolor ("Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"),
and even an array of transparent tape to produce a kaleidoscopic
effect for the film's finale ("It's All Too Much").
Traditional cel animation was used, including for the film's
long-lost "Hey Bulldog" sequence. The song was a late addition
and animated more in the style of the TV show. "Heinz hated [the
scene], and so did I," Balser said. "I took it out."
Not seen in the original U.S. film release, and only briefly
in England, the sequence has long been a curiosity to fans. It
appears in the new release - as it did in the 1999 DVD.
For the new restoration, Hollywood-based Eque Inc used the
film's original camera negative, working painstakingly for
months, one frame at a time, to digitally clean and restore over
130,000 frames of film, according to supervisor Paul Rutan, Jr.
"I think the thing that struck me the most was the
incredible amount of detail that was in every frame. It blew me
away," he said. "We stayed away from using automation tools,
which would have ruined all that detail. It's all still there."
Balser said that if the film were remade with today's CGI
techniques, it wouldn't be the same. "What you see is the soul
of people working on a film. It's art."
It's also clearly a labor of love, which is reflected in the
newly remastered version. And, as Hieronimus put it, "love can
conquer even the bluest of Meanies."
