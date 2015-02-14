BERLIN Feb 14 "Taxi" by Iranian director Jafar Panahi won the Golden Bear prize for best film at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The award for best director was shared by Radu Jude of Romania for "Aferimi" and Polish director Malgorzata Szumowksa for "Body".

Tom Courtenay received the award for best actor for his performance in Andrew Haigh's "45 Years" and Charlotte Rampling received the best actress award for the same film.

The awards were decided by a seven-person jury headed by American director and producer Daniel Aronofsky. The 65th edition of the 11-day festival saw more than 400 films screened, 19 of them competing for the main prize.

