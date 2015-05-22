By Mike Davidson
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 22 Taiwanese director Hou
Hsiao-Hsien said on Friday he had not started out wanting to
make the lead character female in his film "Nie Yinniang" (The
Assassin), but had tailored the role to suit his lead actress,
Shu Qi.
The veteran director's film, in which the Taiwan-born Shu
plays a black-garbed ninth-century assassin who never loses a
fight, even against huge odds, has vaulted into the ranks of top
contenders for the coveted Palme d'Or prize on Sunday.
"I never thought of making a female assassin movie, but for
me the choice of people is very important," Hou told Reuters in
an interview.
"When I look at the actor or actresses, I would think what
sort of movie would suit them, and I'm trying to make a movie
that depicts their personality more."
The character of a female assassin is, however, historically
correct and documented in Tang dynasty literature, Hou said,
adding that he had read so many books about the period that he
had plenty of material for several more films.
Hou said he was aware of the buzz surrounding his film since
its premiere on Wednesday, but he would not venture a prediction
on what the prize jury would decide.
"The jury is very different each year and also the quality
of each jury is very different, so you don't know who will like
what...
"That is why it is better not to think about this, and
concentrate on what I am doing best."
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)