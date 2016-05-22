CANNES, France May 22 "I, Daniel Blake" by British director Ken Loach won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the 69th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Loach had already won the highest distinction in 2006 for "The Wind That Shakes the Barley".

The Iranian film "Forushande" (The Salesman) by Asghar Farhadi received two awards, for Best Screenplay and for Best Actor, won by Shahab Hosseini. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)