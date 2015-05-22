ROME May 22 Italy is hailing its best turnout
of homegrown cinema at Cannes in 20 years as a sign of new life
in an industry that had lost lustre since the days when Rome was
dubbed "Hollywood on the Tiber".
Four Italian films are in competition at the world's most
prestigious film festival, which closes on Sunday. The culture
ministry says this is Italy's strongest showing since 1994.
Culture minister Dario Franceschini said the selection
showed Italian cinema was regaining the power it had during the
country's economic boom after World War Two, when a generation
of directors including Federico Fellini won worldwide acclaim
and Cinecitta' studios brought stars to Rome.
Matteo Garrone's action fantasy "Tale of Tales", Paolo
Sorrentino's sonorous old-age flick "Youth" and Nanni Moretti's
semi-autobiographical "My Mother" are in the main competition,
while Roberto Minervini's "The Other Side" shows in the Un
Certain Regard section.
The country is now well-supplied with talented filmmakers
and the challenge is to export their work effectively, said
Andrea Leone, who runs the film company founded by his father,
Spaghetti Western pioneer Sergio Leone.
"During the past couple of years, we have had a rebirth,"
said Leone, citing Sorrentino's Academy Award for 2013's "The
Great Beauty" as a moment of international recognition.
Garrone and Sorrentino were right to shoot their Cannes
candidate films in English and cast international stars like
Salma Hayek and Michael Caine, Leone said.
"We need to make international films like Garrone's and
Sorrentino's. They have all the trappings of international
cinema," Leone said. "We need to start to export our films, just
like they did in the golden years of our cinema."
Leone said people will go to see good films in any language,
but filming in English made it easier to appeal to a bigger
audience because dubbing films is uncommon in large
English-speaking cinema markets like the United States and
Britain.
But amid the celebration, Moretti was quoted saying the
turnout at Cannes was thanks to individual directors and
producers, and Italy's cinema industry was "distracted".
Culture minister Franceschini said the director was right
that "in Italy there have been years and years of negligence and
scant interest in Italian cinema" but tax incentives and state
funding for the arts promoted by his government have turned the
tide.
The new incentives raised the overall tax credit for the
cinema and audiovisual industry by 5 million euros ($5.58
million) and the tax credit ceiling for international
productions filmed in Italy from 5 million to 10 million euros.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)