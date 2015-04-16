By Julien Pretot
| PARIS, April 16
PARIS, April 16 Palme d'Or laureate Gus Van
Sant's "The Sea of Trees" and Justin Kurzel's "Macbeth" will
jazz up the 68th Cannes festival, the glittering cinema showcase
to which Woody Allen returns after a three-year hiatus.
Todd Haynes's "Carol", a drama featuring Cate Blanchett
about a lesbian love affair, joins the list.
Matthew McConaughey and Naomi Watts both star in Van Sant's
enigmatic tale of a suicidal American meeting a Japanese in a
forest, while Michael Fassbender plays lead in Kurzel's
adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth", which also stars
Marion Cotillard.
Van Sant won Cannes's highest distinction, the Palme d'Or
for the best movie, in 2003 with "Elephant".
Festival general delegate Thierry Fremeaux told a news
conference that 1,854 films had been submitted for selection for
the May 13-24 extravaganza.
He unveiled 42 - 16 competing for the Palme d'Or - which he
said is "about 90 per cent" of the selection to be completed
early next week.
Following rumours that 'selfies' would be banned on the red
carpet, Fremeaux said they would not, although he called the
practice "ridiculous and grotesque".
Taiwan's Hou Hsiao Hsien, one of the most renowned directors
of the 1990s, is also in competition with "The Assassin" as he
hopes to win the Palme d'Or after being awarded the Jury Prize
for "The Puppetmaster" in 1993.
The director of "The Flowers of Shanghai" is back on the
Croisette for the first time since 2005. Italian director Nani
Moretti, Palme d'Or winner for "The Son's Room" in 2001 and jury
president in 2012, is in competition with "Mia Madre".
U.S. director Woody Allen is also back with a showing of "An
Irrational Man", which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone,
although as usual he refused to be placed in competition.
"I could not convince him. I called him and all I got was a
sneer," said Fremeaux of Allen, who also was out of competition
with his last Cannes offering, "Midnight in Paris", in 2011.
Natalie Portman will make her directorial debut with "Sipur
Al Ahava Ve Chosheh" in one of five announced special
screenings. One of two midnight screenings will be "Amy", a
documentary on the late singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse by Asif
Kapadia.
"Mad Max : Fury Road by George Miller", as previously
announced, will premiere out of competition one day before its
international release.
The 68th edition of the festival, presided by Joel and Ethan
Coen, will pay tribute to Ingrid Bergman, who would have turned
100 this year and whose daughter Isabella Rossellini will
preside over one of the juries.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)