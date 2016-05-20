CANNES, France May 20 Glamorous stars, shimmering gowns and red carpet glitz - the annual Cannes Film Festival is a visual extravaganza for the hundreds of photographers who descend on the French Riviera each year for 12 days of movie premieres.

In addition to the picture-perfect poses, Reuters photographers also produced images from the sidelines.

They range from the mundane - lengthy waits and meals on the go - to the quirky, such as a street artist performing on the beachfront promenade or innovative efforts by fans to procure tickets. (Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)