CANNES, France May 20 Glamorous stars,
shimmering gowns and red carpet glitz - the annual Cannes Film
Festival is a visual extravaganza for the hundreds of
photographers who descend on the French Riviera each year for 12
days of movie premieres.
In addition to the picture-perfect poses, Reuters
photographers also produced images from the sidelines.
They range from the mundane - lengthy waits and meals on the
go - to the quirky, such as a street artist performing on the
beachfront promenade or innovative efforts by fans to procure
tickets.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)