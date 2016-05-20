By Julien Pretot
CANNES, France May 20 Solveig Anspach's "The
Together Project" (L'Effet Aquatique) got a long standing
ovation at a Cannes Film Festival "Directors Fortnight" showing,
described by her co-writer as cathartic after the director's
death last year.
The cast and crew - most of them also involved in Anspach's
two previous films: "Lulu Femme Nue" and "Queen of Montreuil" -
burst into tears after the screening.
Jean-Luc Gaget, a long-time collaborator of the
American-Icelandic director, took over the editing process after
Anspach died of cancer aged 54 before she could finish the film.
"It was solace to see that the film was here (in Cannes),
that she was here with us. It was a cathartic moment that we'd
been waiting for a long time because it was tough to finish this
movie without her," Gaget told Reuters.
"We were all very proud that this movie was here."
"The Together Project", set in the Paris suburb of
Montreuil, tells the story of Samir, who pretends he cannot swim
to take up lessons with local life guard Agathe after falling in
love with her in a bar.
The indie romantic comedy sees Samir following Agathe to a
life guard congress in Iceland, posing as the Israel delegate.
"The work and the projects helped her live longer," Gaget
said. "We worked as if it did not exist, as if there would
always be a tomorrow."
"I think it gave us more strength. Obviously Solveig felt
time was pressing, but it gave her more focus on the present and
in cinema present is what matters," he said.
Anspach won two Cesars, the French version of the Oscars, in
2000 and 2015. Her last film to show at Cannes was "Stormy
Weather" in 2003.
