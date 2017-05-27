CANNES, France May 27 A movie by an Iranian who
was previously sentenced to jail for his work in Iran won the
top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes
Film Festival on Saturday.
"A Man of Integrity", filmed in Iran, is a tense drama about
a man who refuses to bribe his way out of problems. The
writer-director, Mohammad Rasoulof, was arrested alongside
acclaimed director Jafar Panahi, in 2010.
"Un Certain Regard" is a separate section from the main
contest at Cannes and is supposed to recognise younger talent
and innovative filmmaking. The winners in the main competition,
including the Palme d'Or for best picture, will be announced on
Sunday.
(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Gareth Jones)