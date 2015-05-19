By Matthew Stock
| CANNES, France
CANNES, France May 19 As the subject of women
in film continues being discussed avidly at this year's Cannes
Film Festival, actresses Rachel Weisz, Emily Blunt and Isabelle
Huppert said they hoped the added attention would help erase
gender inequality in movies.
"It's very sad that such an event as tonight has to happen,
but we do need to draw attention to women in film," Weisz told
Reuters at a private party hosted by Calvin Klein on Monday,
feting notable women having an impact in the industry.
"We're just very disproportionately represented in terms of
directors and writers - people in charge of the story-telling.
So we just need more films from women's point of view," she
added.
Over the past year, numerous high-profile women in film have
publicly addressed the gender gap in cinema, urging it to be
narrowed and to provide more women with opportunities both on
and behind the camera.
Blunt, who turned action hero alongside Tom Cruise in 2014's
"Edge of Tomorrow", said her role in the film "made quite an
impact" as women aren't usually seen as equal counterparts to
their male stars in action movies.
"It's always a good thing to push people's minds that women
can be tough and cool and lethal," she said. "I do feel things
are changing. Women are proving themselves time and time again
to have an amazing tap of what works in cinema."
For the first time in decades, the Cannes festival opened
with a film directed by a woman - "La Tete Haute" by France's
Emmanuelle Bercot.
Festival director Thierry Fremaux provoked a debate by
pointing out in interviews that "the number of female directors
in the world is too low." He added that the films at Cannes were
selected because they suited the festival, not because of the
director's gender.
Huppert, who stars in three films premiering in Cannes
including Joachim Trier's family drama "Louder Than Bombs,"
echoed Blunt's sentiments, adding that women's roles in film
need to keep progressing.
"I think women are already on a good path. It's good to
anchor it, the movies to be better and better, to give better
roles to women and to give better opportunities for women to
direct movies and to write scripts," she said.
(Reporting by Matthew Stock for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya
Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)