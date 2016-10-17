LONDON Oct 17 South African actor Sharlto
Copley said the cast of 'Free Fire' revelled in the chance to
wear 1970s outfits and don chest and facial hair for director
Ben Wheatley's new action comedy film.
'Free Fire', which had its European premiere in London on
Sunday night, is set in 1978 and follows an arms deal between
two gangs that goes wrong, leading to a shootout in a derelict
warehouse in Boston, Massachusetts.
"All the actors really enjoyed the idea of getting to put on
the chains, the 'taches and the facial hair, the chest hair,"
said Copley, who wore some elaborate suits during filming.
'Free Fire' also features Oscar winner Brie Larson, 'Peaky
Blinders' star Cillian Murphy and 'The Social Network' actor
Armie Hammer, with veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese brought in
as executive producer.
The film closed out the 60th London Film Festival.
