TORONTO, Sept 18 "La La Land," a musical tale of star-crossed lovers chasing their dreams in Hollywood, won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The People's Choice Award, chosen by the votes of audience members, has in the past gone to several films that went on to win the Oscar for best picture, such as "Slumdog Millionaire," "The King's Speech" and "12 Years a Slave."

Now in its 41st year, the Toronto festival ranks with Cannes and Sundance as one of the world's top movie gatherings. The festival often serves as a launch pad for films and performances for the awards season. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Mary Milliken)