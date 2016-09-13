TORONTO, Sept 13 Hollywood actor Richard Gere
hit the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet on Monday
to promote his latest movie "Norman: The Moderate Rise And
Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer", in which he plays a "fixer" in
New York's Jewish community.
The "Pretty Woman" star's character, Norman Oppenheimer,
runs into trouble when he tries to win over a visiting Israeli
dignitary, played by Lior Ashkenazi, by buying him an
extravagant pair of shoes.
"All of us have a little bit of Norman in us...whether it
was in school, in our families, in our first jobs, we wanted to
be in, we wanted to be part of what was happening," Gere said.
"He's completely saturated with that need to be accepted and
he will say and do almost anything to get there."
