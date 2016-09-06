VENICE, Sept 6 Japanese director Kei Ishikawa's
first feature film, "Gukoroku", premiered at the Venice film
festival on Tuesday, exploring the dynamics of social cliques
through a crime mystery story.
The movie, titled Traces of Sin in English, tells the story
of investigative reporter Tanaka who looks into an unresolved
case of the brutal murder of a successful businessman and his
family and discovers that the diseased and their world were not
as ideal as believed.
The movie, whose director of photography was Poland's Piotr
Niemyjski, was shown as part of the film festival's Orizzonti
section.
"I am just looking forward to how the audience will respond
to a film that's depicting Japan but also being shot by a Polish
director of photography," actress Hikari Mitsushima, who
portrays Tanaka's sister Mitsuko, told a press conference ahead
of the movie's official premiere.
The Venice film festival runs until Sept. 10.
