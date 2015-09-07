By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 7 Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai says
his film "Rabin: The Last Day", screened at the Venice Film
Festival on Monday, won't end conspiracy theories about the
assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995
But it does show, he says, that there was a right-wing hate
campaign against the late war hero and former general.
Rabin was excoriated by critics on the right for signing the
1993 Oslo Peace Accords that recognised the Palestine Liberation
Organisation (PLO) and ceded limited control of parts of the
West Bank and Gaza.
He and Shimon Peres - his then foreign minister and later
Israel's president - knew they were targets, Gitai told Reuters
at the festival, where his film is in competition for the top
Lion d'Or prize to be awarded on Saturday.
"I think that we have to go back 20 years and see this
political figure Rabin, just being elected, who from Day One of
his re-election puts as his main issue to try to reconcile the
conflict," Gitai said.
"He's obviously risking his life, because we know the end."
The film uses archival footage of a campaign rally by
Benjamin Netanyahu, the current prime minister who at that time
was leader of the opposition Likud party, speaking from a
balcony draped with a huge banner saying "Death to Arabs".
Rally participants hold up posters showing Rabin dressed
like PLO leader Yasser Arafat in a traditional Arab keffiyeh
headdress, or caricatured as a member of the Nazi Gestapo.
Gitai's film also recreates secret meetings by
ultra-nationalists who say Rabin deserves to die under a
provision of Judaism's Talmudic law called "din rodef", which is
analogous to the Islamic fatwa edict.
Gitai said his film will not set to rest persistent theories
in Israel that the right arranged Rabin's assassination, or that
the left did it to discredit the right.
"Obviously I don't have any hidden information," Gitai said,
suggesting the vicious atmosphere at the time was more to blame.
"For me there is no conspiracy, it was actually written on
the wall."
He said the death of Rabin, whom he knew personally, was a
blow to Middle East peace. The prime minister was gunned down by
ultra-nationalist law student Yigal Amir as he left a peace
rally in Tel Aviv on Nov 4, 1995.
"In this Rabin government, there is a profound understanding
that if you want to make peace ... a real reconciliation, to
construct something different, you have to be aware that the
other (side) exists, that he has another vision of the conflict.
"I think that Rabin was really the first and until now the
only Israeli political figure who understood," Gitai said.
