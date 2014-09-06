VENICE, Sept 6 Swedish director Roy Andersson's offbeat, surrealist comedy "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence" won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The award for best director went to 77-year-old Andrei Konchalovsky for his film "The Postman's White Nights".

American director Joshua Oppenheimer's "The Look of Silence", a documentary about massacres in Indonesia in the 1960s following a failed communist coup, got the Jury Prize for best film.

