* Co buys Richco to gain access to new markets
* Deal expected to add to earnings immediately
Nov 18 British plastic and fibre products
supplier Filtrona Plc said it acquired privately owned
Richco Inc for $110 million in cash to gain access to consumer
electronics, industrial and telecom markets.
Chicago-based Richco, which makes engineered plastic and
elastomeric solutions for fastening and cable management,
generates over 70 percent of its revenue from Europe and Asia.
"Not only does Richco expand our product range in plastic
fastening and cable management products, but also gives us
broader access to new...end markets such as consumer
electronics," Filtrona Chief Executive Colin Day said in a
statement.
In August, the FTSE-250 company said it would scout for
acquisitions as it plans to widen into new
geographies.
Filtrona, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics
industry and filters to tobacco companies, said the transaction
would immediately add to its earnings.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2010, Richco had net sales of
$71.4 million and an operating profit of $8.8 million.
Filtrona shares, which have gained 56 percent this year,
closed at 377.7 million pounds on Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange.
