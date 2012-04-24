BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
* Q1 revenue up 22 percent at constant currency
* Q1 like-for-like growth of 8 pct
* Completes acquisition of South Korea's Jae Yong Co
April 24 British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona plc said revenue in the first quarter jumped 21 percent as acquisitions boosted sales at its protection and finishing products business.
The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to the hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, also said it had bought South Korea-based Jae Yong Co Ltd for an undisclosed sum, in a deal expected to immediately add to earnings.
The Jae Yong buy is the latest in a string of businesses the company has added to its portfolio.
Earlier this year, the company bought privately held Securit World for 6 million pounds to expand its personal ID products.
The company had also snapped up Chicago-based Richco Inc for $110 million and Reid Supply, a U.S. distributor of industrial components, for $32 million last year.
Shares of the company closed at 460.3 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.