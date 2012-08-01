BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
Aug 1 British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc's adjusted operating profit rose 26 percent for the first half helped by strong growth in its protection and finishing products business.
The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, said adjusted operating profit rose to 54.1 million pounds ($84.76 million) from 43.6 million pounds, on a constant currency basis.
Revenue rose 24 percent to 324.8 million pounds, boosted by a 61 percent jump in revenue at the protection and finishing products division, which supplies primarily plastic products to hydraulics, pneumatics, oil and gas and electrical controls industries.
The company raised interim dividend 18 percent to 3.9 pence per share from a year earlier.
Filtrona shares, which have risen 22 percent so far this year, closed at 465 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.