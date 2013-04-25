UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON, April 25 Filtrona PLC : * Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent * Well-placed to deliver further balanced growth in 2013 and on track to
achieve its vision 2015 objectives * Source text for Eikon:
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)