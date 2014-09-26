Sept 26 Filtronic Plc :
* Interim management statement
* During q1 of financial year, wireless business has traded
broadly in line with expectations
* Sales revenue for financial year is projected to increase
month on month and be significantly weighted towards second half
* It is too early to be clear about second half outlook for
broadband, on balance of probability management believes that
for year as a whole broadband is likely to generate a result
below current market expectations.
* Greater than usual degree of uncertainty over h2 outlook
as key customer's product introduction, which incorporates one
of co's modules, is delayed
* Broadband has performed somewhat below expectations during
q1, although q2 performance is expected to be stronger
