Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
Dec 12 F Marc De Lacharriere Fimalac SA :
* Sells 30 percent of Fitch group to Hearst
* Provisional price of the transaction was set at $1.97 million
* After taxes transaction is expected to generate net cash of about $1.57 million
* Will continue to hold 20 percent of Fitch group with rights virtually identical to those currently held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.