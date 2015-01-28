Fitch Hosts Briefing on Thai Bank Sector and Market Outlook
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited held
a briefing in
Bangkok today for more than 100 executives, including bankers,
corporate
treasurers, insurers and asset managers, to provide a
medium-term view on the
Thai bank sector landscape, as well as an update on the outlook
for global
financial markets.
Mr Parson Singha, Senior Director of Financial Institutions at
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand), discussed key regulato