LONDON, July 9 Italian aerospace and defence
electronics group Finmeccanica confirmed plans to sell
assets worth around 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) by the end
of the year but declined to comment on reports of talks with
groups including Siemens of Germany and Japan's Hitachi.
"As we stated to our investors, we are thinking of
disinvesting from non-core businesses and we are working on
that. We said we would do some of those within the year and at
the end of the year, we will say it," Chief Executive Giuseppe
Orsi told Reuters Insider Television in an interview ahead of
the Farnborough Airshow.
"I expect that by the end of the year we will have achieved
the sum of the targets we have set."
The comments were made on Sunday but embargoed until Monday
morning.
State-controlled Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of 2.3
billion euros in 2011, is expected to sell energy and transport
units as it focuses on its core aerospace, helicopters and
defence technology operations.
Sources close to the matter have said that Siemens
is in talks to buy a stake in Ansaldo Energia, while
trade union officials have said Japan's Hitachi is
carrying out due diligence for transport unit AnsaldoBreda and
possibly listed unit Ansaldo STS.
Orsi declined to comment on any details regarding possible
sales.
He said the group should avoid any major impact from the
latest round of public sector spending cuts in Italy while
increasingly looking to growth markets in countries ranging from
Russia to Brazil and China.
"Italy is not relinquishing its position of being an
international player in defence systems and we believe that the
spending review going on now will not impact dramatically our
activities," he told reporters in a briefing.
"We have programmes there that are confirmed and we count on
that as a basis for the international market," he said.
He also said Finmeccanica expected to gain a "significant
part" of the 160-billion-pound defence procurement budget set by
the British government for the coming decade.
He said the group was "on track" with restructuring plans
aimed to improve its earnings before interest, tax and
amortization by 440 million euros by 2013.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)