BRIEF-Paladin says group expected to record a decrease in HY profit
* For six months ended 31 December 2016, group is expected to record a decrease in profit of approximately 95%
ISTANBUL Dec 20 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Thursday it had applied to Capital Markets Board and the banking watchdog to issue bonds worth up to 1 billion lira ($561 million).
Finansbank also said the maturity of the bonds will be up to five years, according to a statement with Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.7838 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* For six months ended 31 December 2016, group is expected to record a decrease in profit of approximately 95%
* Qtrly revenue 126.9 million rgt versus 131.9 million rgt; Qtrly net profit 71.1 million rgt versus 71.5 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Feb 14 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 12 percent year-on-year in January, while housing starts increased by 42 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.