By Elzio Barreto
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 22 Abhay Pande is getting
adjusted to Singapore's year-round heat and tropical humidity.
His living space is tighter, compared to the New York home where
he and his family used to live.
Though the Citigroup banker misses the summer breeze and
ample room of his suburban, U.S. Northeast life, he was pleased
to find his work schedule buzzing with activity, the minute he
arrived in Asia.
"They asked JFK why he was running for president and he
said: 'That's where the action is.' Professionally, this part of
the world is where the action is," said Pande, Citi's head of
industrials global banking for Southeast Asia. He arrived in
Singapore about two weeks ago with his wife and two children.
Asia's financial markets are down this year, and while
hiring continues in certain areas, the industry is a long way
off from its high-flying days before the credit crisis.
Still, a steady stream of U.S. and European-based bankers
continue to make the long trek East, to cities like Hong Kong
and Singapore, where the overall fee pool is smaller but where
economic growth keeps business opportunities flowing.
The volume of primary stock offerings has grown every year
since 2008, with Hong Kong the top city for IPOs globally the
last two, at one point hosting more offerings than New York or
London combined. Bond issuance hit a record last year.
Asia billionaires reached a record high of 332 this year
according to Forbes magazine. That has helped fuel demand for
jobs in Singapore, where Asia's wealth management industry has
historically been based.
"Over the next 20 to 40 years, Asia is going to be the
principle growth driver for the global economy," Pande said.
EX-PAT LIFE
Rajiv Lulla recently moved to Hong Kong, looking to get
closer to Asian markets and to his family in India.
Lulla, Asia head of transportation investment banking for
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, started in the new job about
three months ago.
He was previously based in Paris, where his wife would buy
fresh produce and groceries every morning in a street market
next to the home where they lived with their two sons.
She now slogs through Hong Kong's famous wet markets,
walking past loud and smelly stalls of bloody fish heads, dried
seahorses and murky tanks of eels, bass, crabs and other
crawling, slithering ocean life.
For those who prefer, expensive foreign produce and meats
are available too in the high-end markets located closer to Hong
Kong's Central district, and the island's upscale south side.
"Hong Kong is unique in that it provides tremendous
opportunity to immerse yourself in the Chinese culture, but
still retains the comforts of the west and what you're used to,"
said Lulla, who was unpacking the last boxes from the move last
weekend.
Citigroup , which derived the majority of its global
net income from Asia in the fourth quarter, has moved 10
directors to its Asia Pacific global banking business from other
regions. RBS , Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse
have also recently relocated bankers from London, New
York and Paris.
AlixPartners, Fortress Investment Group , Fidelity
Investments and Bank of New York Mellon shifted
executives this year to Hong Kong and Singapore from cities such
as Pittsburgh, Chicago and Stockholm.
Apart from the business opportunities, financial industry
executives are also drawn to the Asia expatriate lifestyle,
which rarely changes despite market volatility; An easy commute
to work, lower taxes, exciting travel, top tier international
schools and high-quality, affordable domestic help.
The overseas life is not always one of excitement and
luxury. Stories abound of individuals and families quickly
heading back, either because a job opportunity dried up, the
lifestyle adjustment was too extreme, the distance from home too
great, or a combination of all three.
For Simon Clarke, a managing director at Citi Private Bank
who moved to Hong Kong in December, the 10-minute cab ride to
work is as good a reason as any for his new environs. A far
shorter trip than his London work haul, his time is now freed up
to network or play field hockey for a local team in nearby Happy
Valley.
"One of the main benefits of Hong Kong is the lack of a
commute, because it means that you have more time to spend with
people or play sports," Clarke added. "As far as private banking
is concerned, Asia is where the money is and clearly Hong Kong
is the gateway to China, which is a huge centre."
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Flaherty)